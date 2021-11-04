Lahore [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced West Indies will play three T20Is and as many ICC men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches at the National Stadium in Karachi from December 13-22.

According to PCB, this will be the West Indies' first tour of Pakistan since April 2018 when they played three T20Is. The two-time former 50-over world champions will be playing ODIs in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006.

Also Read | West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35: Catch Live Commentary and Full Scorecard of WI vs SL Cricket Match.

"After missing out on home internationals in September and October, the West Indies tour will formally kick-off of an exciting and entertaining season of men's international cricket in Pakistan with HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 and Australia's first full series to follow," PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.

"The West Indies have always remained one of Pakistan cricket fans' favourite sides. I am hopeful that the NCOC will support this series by allowing maximum crowds so that the fans can watch live in action their favourite players and back both the sides," he added.

Also Read | NZ vs NAM Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 36.

The December ODIs will form part of Pakistan's fourth series in the Super League, which will see the top seven sides and the event host India qualify directly for the ICC men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with the remaining two sides progressing from the qualifying event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)