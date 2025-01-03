Sydney, Jan 3 (PTI) Former India cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri feel that the Boxing Day Test might have been Rohit Sharma's final appearance in Test cricket, following his bold call to rest himself for the series finale that began here on Friday.

The 37-year-old chose to sit out with the series on the line, having scored only 31 runs in five innings across three Tests.

"I think it probably means that (if) India don't qualify for the WTC final, the Melbourne Test will be Rohit Sharma's last game," Gavaskar said during the lunch break on day one.

"The WTC cycle will start with the England series, and the selectors would likely want someone available for the 2027 final. Whether India gets there or not is another matter, but that's is what the selection committee is likely to do.

"We have probably seen Rohit Sharma for the last time in Test cricket," he added.

Shastri echoed the sentiment, predicting that Rohit would "pull the plug" on his Test career after the series.

"At the toss, Jasprit [Bumrah] mentioned it before I could ask," Shastri said during commentary.

"He said the captain opted to sit out and said the team would be stronger if Shubman Gill plays.

"It can happen when you're out of sorts, you're mentally not there, you don't have the runs under your belt. It still is a brave call for a captain to own up and say, 'I'm prepared to take the bench in this game,'" he added.

Rohit has struggled in Test cricket recently, breaching the 20-run mark only twice in his last eight matches.

With India trailing 1-2 in the series, they must win the final Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they've held for a decade, and remain in contention for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa.

If India fail to qualify, their next Test series will be a tour of England starting mid-June.

"If there was a home season coming up he might've thought of carrying on, but I think he might just pull the plug at the end of this Test," Shastri said.

"He's not getting younger … it's not that India don't have youngsters. There are very, very good players in the wings and it's time to build.

"Tough decisions, but there is a time for everything," Shasti added.

At the toss, stand in skipper Jasprit Bumrah said "our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game."

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Rohit's team-first mindset. However, he criticised the lack of clarity around the decision.

"So typical of Rohit Sharma. Doing the right thing, doing what's right for the team. But could not understand the ‘cloak & dagger' around the issue. Wasn't even talked about at the toss," Manjrekar wrote on X.

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Mark Taylor offered a different perspective, asserting that a captain doesn't “opt out” of a series-deciding Test and suggesting Rohit was dropped due to his poor form.

"That's once again side stepping the point. The bottom line is the captain of a country doesn't opt out for the final Test match of a series, a final-deciding Test match," Taylor said on 'Triple M Cricket'.

"There is not doubt he's been dropped. They just don't say it. It doesn't mean he's dropped forever. It mean's he's missing this Test cause he's been out of form, it's not a crime, that's unfortunately professional sport," he added.

After the loss in the Boxing Day Test earlier this week, Rohit admitted that his poor form had been "mentally disturbing," stating it's frustrating "when you can't do what you have come to do".

