Record crowds have been attending the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. This time, the first day of the IND vs AUS 5th Test broke the record of having the biggest crowd to attend a match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Day 1. This announcement was made by Cricket Australia as more than 40,000 people turned up at the Sydney Cricket Ground to attend the match. Earlier, the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test in Melbourne became the most-attended Test match in Australia. Rishabh Pant Suffers Bruise On His Bicep After Being Hit by Mitchell Starc's Fiery Delivery During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024 Day 1 Scripts Crowd Record

The records keep on falling 🔥 Over 45,000 through the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground on Day 1 🤩#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3Op0gzSZrq — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 3, 2025

