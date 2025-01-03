Virat Kohli cheekily reminded the umpire that he had the ball in his pocket on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on January 3. While standing at the non-striker's end, Virat Kohli pointed out to the umpire that the ball was with him, with Scott Boland standing near his run-up. "Where's the ball? You got the ball in your pocket," the stump microphone captured him saying. The umpire then took no time to take the ball out of his pocket and threw it towards Scott Boland. Virat Kohli, who survived a close call on the first ball he faced, was dismissed for 17 runs off 69 deliveries. Virat Kohli Funny Memes Go Viral After Star India Batsman Falls to a Delivery Outside Off-Stump Once Again During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025.

Watch Virat Kohli's Conversation With Umpire:

