A video has gone viral on social media showing Australia's national cricket team star Sam Konstas' light-hearted gesture towards Virat Kohli's fan, who was holding the India cricketer's placard in the stands at the Sydney Cricket Ground. During the 15th over of India's first innings, the Australian cricketer was standing near the boundary line. When the camera showed Sam Konstas and a fan who was holding Kohli's poster at the SCG stands, the Australian cricketer gestured a thumbs up and started clapping towards the Kohli fan. Virat Kohli, Sam Konstas All Smiles As They Pose Together at Kirribilli House After Their Heated Exchange in IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test (See Pic).

Light-Hearted Gesture by Sam Konstas Towards Virat Kohli Fan

