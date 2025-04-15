Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni's heartwarming gesture won hearts after he questioned why he was receiving the Player of the Match award when the left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad bowled "well" during their five-wicket triumph against Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni turned back the clock and put his chase masterclass on display as Chennai ended its five-match unbeaten streak by stamping its authority in Lucknow. When he arrived at the crease, the Super Kings were dwindling at 115/5 with 52 required in the last five overs.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter quickly assessed the conditions and formulated a flawless blueprint for CSK's success. With Shivam Dube providing the much-needed explosiveness at the other end, CSK gunned down the 167-run target and trounced Lucknow to get its second win of the season.

Dhoni returned with an unbeaten 26 from 11 deliveries at a monstrous strike rate of 236.36. The 43-year-old skipper was adjudged the Player of the Match and became the oldest player to win the award in IPL history.

After the pulsating clash concluded, 'Captain Cool' wondered why he was being crowned with the award when his ace in the hole, Noor, gave away just 13 runs in his four-over spell at a mere economy of 3.20 when the rest of the bowlers across both teams handsomely gave away runs.

"Even today, I was like - 'Why are they giving me the award?' Noor bowled really well," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

While Chennai thrived with an inspirational bowling display, their batting department needed to be addressed. Chennai made a few tweaks, which saw Devon Conway be dropped for 20-year-old uncapped Andhra Pradesh batter Shaik Rasheed.

Rasheed provided the much-needed firepower with his swift 27 from 19 deliveries laced with six boundaries. With his belligerent display, Chennai handsomely scored runs and ended the powerplay with 59/1, setting the tone of the chase.

Rasheed's impeccable timing stood out the most during his limited exploits on the crease. His effortless drives and shot selection refined his cracking shots. Dhoni believes the young opener can dominate the bowlers with his "authentic shots".

"I think he batted really well today. He has been with us for quite a few years (Shaik Rasheed). This year, he has been batting really well in the nets against both pacers and spinners. It's just the start. He has the capability to dominate with authentic shots," Dhoni added. (ANI)

