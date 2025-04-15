MS Dhoni rolled the back years, smashing an unbeaten 26 off just 11 deliveries to help Chennai Super Kings defeat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in IPL 2025 on April 14. The Chennai Super Kings captain walked out to a loud roar at the Ekana Cricket Stadium and he made sure to entertain the fans with a superb knock that saw his team over the line. The 43-year-old struck four fours and one six, which was a one-handed one as he and Shivam Dube stitched an unbeaten 57-run stand that saw CSK snap their five-match losing streak. In the first innings, MS Dhoni had become the first player in IPL history to complete 200 dismissals. ‘The Finisher Is Back’ MS Dhoni Memes Go Viral After Chennai Super Kings Captain Hits Match-Winning 26-Run Cameo During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash.

