MS Dhoni became the oldest player in the history of the Indian Premier League to win the Man of the Match award, achieving this feat during the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match. The Chennai Super Kings captain had a brilliant day with the wicketkeeping gloves, becoming the first player in IPL to complete 200 dismissals and later on, smashed an unbeaten 26 off 11 balls with four fours and one six to guide Chennai Super Kings to a win, their first in IPL 2025 after five matches. MS Dhoni won the Man of the Match award at the age of 43 years and 281 days, going past Pravin Tambe who had won a Man of the Match award at the age of 43 years and 60 days. This was also MS Dhoni's first Man of the Match award since 2019. ‘The Finisher Is Back’ MS Dhoni Memes Go Viral After Chennai Super Kings Captain Hits Match-Winning 26-Run Cameo During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash.

MS Dhoni Becomes Oldest Player to Win Man of Match Award in IPL

