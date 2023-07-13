Roseau, Jul 12 (PTI) Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed 4/49 and became the third Indian bowler to reach 700 wickets as hosts West Indies were 137 for eight at tea on the opening day of the first Test, here on Tuesday.

Ashwin got to the milestone when dismissed Alzarri Joseph (4) for his third wicket. He is the third Indian after Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (711) to reach the coveted milestone.

Also Read | Yogesh Kathuniya Wins Silver Medal in Men's Discus Throw F56 Final at World Para Athletics Championships 2023, Qualifies for Paris Paralympics 2024.

Later, he denied Alick Athanaze a fifty on debut, dismissing him three runs shy of the milestone.

Athanaze went for a big heave but holed out to Shardul Thakur at mid-on.

Also Read | On Which Channel ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Live Streaming Online in India?.

Ravindra Jadeja bagged 2/24, while Mohammed Siraj and Thakur took one each

Brief Scores

West Indies 1st Innings 137/8 in 58 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ashwin 4/49) vs India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)