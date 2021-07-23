Bridgetown [Barbados], July 23 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave has said the decision on when the second ODI against Australia can be replayed will be taken on Friday.

The second ODI between West Indies and Australia has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies staff, the West Indies Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday.

"This decision was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval once the (positive COVID-19 test) result was known and confirmed by (Barbados) Ministry of Health officials," cricket.com.au quoted Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave.

"Everyone will be re-tested later today. In the meantime, everyone will remain in isolation in their rooms until those PCR test results are confirmed. We'll make a further decision on when the match can be replayed at a later date once all the test results are back in by hopefully tomorrow (Friday) morning," he added.

Barbados has so far reported 50 new cases of the virus over the past three days, and 173 people are in isolation.

Earlier on Tuesday in the first ODI, Mitchell Starc's fierce bowling handed Australia a dominant win against West Indies at the Kensington Oval Barbados. The left-arm pacer took 5-48 while new-ball partner Josh Hazlewood had figures of 3-11 as the home team fell for 123, well short of their revised target of 257 for victory off 49 overs.

For West Indies, Hayden Walsh Jr finished with a career-best 5-39 off 10 overs to limit the Australian run pursuit. He returned the best figures by a West Indian leg-spinner in history, beating the 4-26 by Rajendra Dhanraj back in 1996. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)