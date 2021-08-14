Kingston [Jamaica], August 14 (ANI): After missing out on a century against Pakistan in the ongoing first Test, West Indies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has said he should not have run for double, knowing the risks involved.

Pakistan might have picked eight wickets in the opening Test but West Indies managed to take a lead of 34 runs on Friday thanks to skipper Brathwaite's gutsy knock in the first innings. Brathwaite played a brilliant knock of 97 in a 96-run partnership with Jason Holder and guided the West Indies to a first-innings lead over Pakistan.

"Obviously not feeling too good (getting run-out on 97), as soon as I returned for the second (sensed the trouble), but I committed to two and then I took off. Probably misjudged it and wouldn't do it again but from a team's point of view, I would have liked to be there at the end. Felt good to see a number of drives and I'm very proud of that, have put in a lot of work and just show that hard work pays off," Brathwaite told the host broadcaster at stumps on Day 2.

"Pakistan bowlers bowled well and kept it really tight. The pleasing thing for me is to keep that balance (tweak in the batting technique) the whole day and there's still work to be done. Before, I would have played down the ground a lot more and the base I had was to get a few boundaries straight and use to defend off the front foot more often into the off-side, and sometimes with that base my head would lean into the off-side," he added.

At stumps on the second day, West Indies scorecard read 251/8 with Joshua Da Silva (20*) and Jomel Warrican (1*) at the crease. Brathwaite defied the Pakistan bowlers for just over six hours as he faced 221 balls and hit 12 fours before he was run out attempting a second run.

Holder was out earlier for 58. He reached his half-century from 95 balls with nine fours and was looking solid when he reached forward to a full ball from Faheem Ashraf which nipped away late, took a faint edge, and carried to Rizwan. (ANI)

