London [UK], January 22 (ANI): England all-rounder Sam Curran, who opted out from the mega auction ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, said that he will be focusing on his rehabilitation and will be starting his season with Surrey Cricket.

Taking to his Twitter, Curran wrote, "It was agreed that sadly I should not enter the IPL auction this year and to focus on my rehabilitation. I'm back in the nets and feeling great so hope to be back soon, Wishing everyone all the best for the tournament. I look forward to starting the season with @surreycricket."

Apart from Curran, West Indies opening batter Chris Gayle, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc, England all-rounder Ben Stokes, England pacer Jofra Archer, and England all-rounder Chris Woakes are also not available for the auction.

The IPL player registration closed on January 20 and a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas) have signed up to be part of the 2022 player auction.

The two-day mega auction will see 10 teams bidding for some of the finest talents in world cricket. The players' list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 Associate players.

The detailed list is as follows: Capped Indian (61 players), Capped International (209 players), Associate (41 players), Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players), Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players), Uncapped Indians (692 players), and Uncapped Internationals (62 players). (ANI)

