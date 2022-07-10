London [UK], July 10 (ANI): After facing a defeat in the Wimbledon final against Elena Rybakina on Saturday, Ons Jabeur said she wants to win a Grand Slam title.

The No. 17 seed Rybakina created history by becoming the first-ever Asian Wimbledon champion, defeating Jabeur of Tunisia in the final in of women's singles category.

With this, she also became the first-ever Kazakh Grand Slam singles champion, defeating her Tunisian opponent by 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in a final that lasted for 1 hour, 48 minutes.

Jabeur has had a career-best season, winning three titles, rising to second in the WTA rankings and reaching a maiden Major final.

"I'm not ready probably to be a Grand Slam champion. I know that I'm going to come back and win a Grand Slam for sure," Jabeur said in a post-match presentation.

Jabeur has praised Elena Rybakina for not making any 'big celebration' after losing the Wimbledon final to the Kazakh on Saturday.

"Elena is one of the best players of the younger generation. She deserved the Grand Slam. Her game speaks of her for her. She is doing a great job, I hope she continues like this," she added.

"It's nice to play with Elena, honestly. Even if you lose to her, she didn't make any big celebration. I have to show her (laughs). She is the kind of player that she is," said Jabeur.

But first, some much-deserved downtime for Jabeur back home in Tunisia. Jabeur's run to the Wimbledon final inspired a nation, a region, and a continent, and she's been promised quite the welcome when she returns.

"I'm not sure what to expect. I cannot wait to meet Tunisians. They're really amazing. They always support me. Right now I need their support to really continue and do better," Jabeur said. (ANI)

