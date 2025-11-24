Wellington [New Zealand], November 24 (ANI): Star batter Kane Williamson has been named in New Zealand's 14-man squad for the home series against West Indies starting from December 2 onwards, with wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham leading the team.

Williamson missed his side's Test series in Zimbabwe in August, and comes into the series against West Indies inside 800 runs from the magical 10,000 mark.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025 Day 3: How To Watch IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

The Kiwis, meanwhile, have also named pace bowlers Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes and Blair Tickner, alongside Matt Henry and Nathan Smith, in a strong group of quicks, as per the ICC.

Tickner returns to the Test side for the first time since 2023 after strong performances in New Zealand's recent ODI series against England, while Duffy and Foulkes were valuable contributors on the Zimbabwe tour.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Daryl Mitchell has recovered from the minor groin injury he picked up during the ODI series against the West Indies, though Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Phillips were not considered for the Test squad as they continue to build their match fitness as part of New Zealand's load management plan.

Matt Fisher (shin), Will O'Rourke (back) and Ben Sears (hamstring) were also ruled out for selection due to injury.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter welcomed the return of Williamson.

"Kane's ability on the field speaks for itself, and it will be great to have his skills as well as his leadership back in the Test group," he said.

"He has had a bit of time off to get himself ready for red-ball cricket, and I know he is looking forward to playing for Northern Districts in the second round of the Plunket Shield (New Zealand domestic four-day competition) in the lead-up to the first Test," added Walter.

After the first Test in Christchurch, the teams travel to Wellington for the second Test starting on December 10, with the third match at Bay Oval in Tauranga on December 18.

It's the Black Caps' first series as part of the 2025-2027 World Test Championship, while the West Indies aim for their first win in the new cycle after five defeats to begin the campaign.

New Zealand Squad, first Test v West Indies

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)