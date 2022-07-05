London [UK], July 5 (ANI): Rafael Nadal closed Monday's play on Centre Court with a victory against 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp, securing his spot in the quarter-finals for his third consecutive appearance at Wimbledon 2022.

Playing on Centre Court, the Spaniard produced a stunning show as he clinched the match with a 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6) victory against Van de Zandschulp.

Nadal will face American 11th seed Taylor Fritz for a place in Friday's semi-finals.

Taylor Fritz had not reached a Grand Slam quarter-final prior to Monday afternoon, but the American broke that barrier in style at Wimbledon with a classy 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 fourth-round victory against Australian qualifier Jason Kubler.

Fritz crushed 40 winners and broke his opponent's serve five times to complete a two-hour win on No. 1 Court.

Earlier in the day, in front of a full house on Centre Court, the Australian Nick Kyrgios combined power with a trick to edge American Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2 in a hard-fought three-hour and 10-minute thriller.

The World No. 40 hammered 78 winners and broke the 20-year-old Nakashima's serve three times to improve to 11-2 on grass in 2022. (ANI)

