London [UK], July 2 (ANI): The world number one Italian superstar Jannik Sinner had a brilliant start to his Wimbledon campaign, making light-work of his opponent Luca Nardi on Tuesday.

Sinner swept away the challenge from Nardi by 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 within just an hour and 48 minutes, unlike his rival and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who had a gruelling five-set battle with compatriot Fabio Fognini.

Such was his game that he did not face any break points and converted five of the 13 break points he earned.

"I'm very happy to come back here. It's such a special place for me," said Sinner in his on-court interview as quoted by ATP's official website. "Playing against an Italian is for us very unfortunate, but one has to go through, so I am happy that it is me. The atmosphere, as always, is amazing. Thanks so much. I know it is very hot, very humid. I don't remember the last time it was this weather in London," he added.

Sinner's next challenge in round two will be Aleksandar Vukic, who defeated Tseng Chun-Hsin 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5).

Also, in a massive shocker, Arthur Rinderknech had his first top five win ever, knocking out third seed Alexander Zverev in an all-out five set match by a 7-6(3), 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4 win in four hours and 44 minutes.

Speaking after the match, the victor said, "I do not even know where to start. My legs are still shaking. I'm just happy that the match is finished. It is very difficult, this sport... But what a moment, such emotion."

"You cannot really be in control when you play someone like Sascha Zverev, the World No. 3. He has been at the top for so many years. It's my first Top 5 win, and in the biggest stadium in the world," he added.

With a fine 6-2 grass record this year and a finals appearance at Stuttgart and semis at Halle, much was expected from Zverev, but he could not deliver as per the hype. (ANI)

