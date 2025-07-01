Wimbledon 2025 continues to be a competition of upsets as another men's seed, Alexander Bublik gets knocked out of the first round after losing against Spanish opponent Jaume Munar. The fourth set was fascinating where Munar actually clawed his way back into the game by winning a tie-break. The final score in favour of Munar was 6-4 3-6 4-6 7-6 6-2. After the likes of Ruune and Musetti, now Bublik is also knocked out and underdogs move ahead. Lorenzo Musetti Knocked Out From Wimbledon 2025; Qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili Stuns No 7 Seed in First Round.

Alexander Bublik Knocked Out Of Wimbledon 2025

Munar d. Bublik 6-4 3-6 4-6 7-6 6-2 at Wimbledon 2 points away from losing. Bublik served for the match. Down 2-4 in set 4 tiebreak. Jaume takes out 1 of the most in form grass court players. The way he clawed his way back into this match was nothing short of incredible. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/DOVmnLaYRt — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)