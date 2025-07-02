London [UK], July 2 (ANI): The world number one Aryna Sabalenka continued her Wimbledon campaign with a hard-fought win over Marie Bouzkova in the second round at the Centre Court on Wednesday, as per WTA's official website.

It was another methodical performance from the top-ranked superstar, who edged past Marie by 7-6(4), 6-4.

Sabalenka's next challenge would be the winner of a battle between Grand Slam winners, Marketa Vondrousova and home favourite, Emma Raducanu.

Sabalenka's record this year against opponents outside the WTA Top 20 is 29-4. In the second round of Grand Slams this year, she has a stunning record of 20-4, including 18 straight wins.

In her two Wimbledon appearances, Sabalenka has reached semifinals and she would be aiming to go two steps further to the title, her fourth Grand Slam title.

On Tuesday, it was a shocker of a day in women's singles as number two seed Coco Gauff, number three Jessica Pegula ,and number five, Paris Olympics gold medalist Zheng Qinwen, all lost in their respective matches, marking shocking exits in the first round itself. Gauff lost to Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska, while Pegula registered a loss to Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Qinwen was defeated by the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova.

The defending champion, Barbora Krejcikova, though had a successful start to her title defence, beating Alexandra Eala by 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. (ANI)

