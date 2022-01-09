Panaji (Goa)[India], January 9 (ANI): One would be forgiven to be taken aback by FC Goa's performance against Chennaiyin. FC Goa looked dominant and in complete control of the tempo and their fate. They had to dig deep against a stubborn Chennaiyin side that has proved to be a tough nut to crack. The FC Goa team finally did prevail on the backs of a wonder goal and what can be considered one of their best displays till date this season.

It wasn't the best of preparations for FC Goa heading into Saturday's game as a COVID scare meant that the players had to be in isolation for a period of time. That meant that Derrick Pereira and his men had just one practice session before the game.

"This was a win that we can be proud of. The conditions heading into the game were less than ideal. Fitness is one thing. Add to it the psychological aspect, one can see how much the odds were against us. I'm happy to get my first win, but I'm more happy with the effort that the guys have put in the game. Everyone knew their role and played their part." stated Derrick Pereira following the match.

The win might have only bumped FC Goa one place up to 8th on the table. The three points though seem to have afforded the Gaurs a second chance to dream about securing a place in the playoffs with only three between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan, who currently occupy the last playoff spot.

"The three points were vital for us at this stage of the competition. This was one of our better displays and this win gives us some much-needed confidence going into the second half of the season. The defense has become better with each passing game and I feel the clean sheet was well deserved. We have to be better at finishing off the chances we are creating." added Derrick Pereira.

FC Goa will look to build on the momentum when they launch themselves into the second half of the season on January 14 against NorthEast United. (ANI)

