AS Roma and Juventus will face off against each other in the latest round of Serie A 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome on January 09, 2021 (Sunday) as both sides aim to move closer to the Champions League places. Meanwhile, fans searching for AS Roma vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Juventus 1–1 Napoli, Serie A 2021–22 Video Highlights: Bianconeri Share Points at Home After Federico Chiesa Cancels Out Dries Mertens Opener.

AS Roma have fallen off the pace in recent weeks, winning just twice in their last five games and have lost ground on the Champions League-chasing teams. But Jose Mourinho will hope that his team can get the job done in this game and move closer to the top four. Meanwhile, Juventus are undefeated in their past five games and will be aiming to continue that run.

When is AS Roma vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

AS Roma vs Juventus match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Rome. The game will be held on January 09, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AS Roma vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the AS Roma vs Juventus match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AS Roma vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the AS Roma vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

