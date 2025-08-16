Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 16, 2025. After two consecutive seasons of league-stage exits, Tamil Thalaivas will look for a fresh start in a bid for their maiden Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title in Season 12, starting on August 29.

Since making their Pro Kabaddi debut in 2017, the Thalaivas have qualified for the Playoffs only once in Season 9, 2022. Under a dual-coach system involving Udayakumar as head coach and Dharmaraj Cheralathan as strategy coach, the Thalaivas registered eight wins in 22 matches to finish ninth in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 standings.

Ahead of PKL Season 12, the Thalaivas released both their coaches, Udayakumar and Dharmaraj Cheralathan, after their underwhelming Season 11 campaign.

The Chennai-based team has roped in two-time PKL title-winning coach Sanjeev Baliyan, who previously led Patna Pirates to victory in Season 3 and Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 9. They also appointed Suresh Kumar as their assistant coach to return to a traditional coaching structure.

Despite failing to qualify for the PKL Playoffs last season, the Thalaivas retained most of their core squad prior to the Season 12 Player Auction. They have further signed five new players at the auction to assemble a strong squad for a total amount of Rs 4.973 crore.

Sanjeev Baliyan boasts a brilliant coaching record in the PKL, winning titles with Patna Pirates in Season 3 and Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 9. Under Baliyan's guidance, the Pink Panthers have also qualified for the PKL Playoffs in the previous three seasons before ending his stint after PKL Season 11. He will have the opportunity to script history and guide the Thalaivas to the PKL Season 12 glory.

Meanwhile, Pawan Sehrawat will be aiming to regain his top form after struggling with injuries in the previous seasons. In Season 11, the veteran all-rounder played 13 matches for Telugu Titans and was later sidelined after succumbing to an unfortunate injury.

Earlier, representing the Thalaivas, Pawan suffered a knee injury in the PKL 9 season opener against the Gujarat Giants in November 2022. He was ruled out of the tournament and had undergone surgery for the same. After rejoining the Thalaivas at the PKL Season 12 Player Auction, Pawan will be hoping to repay their faith with some match-winning performances and an injury-free campaign. (ANI)

