Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], May 7 (ANI): With the state of Odisha on high alert for the cyclone that is estimated to hit the state on May 10, the Indian Women's League Round 7 fixtures will now be held on May 8 and 9 respectively.

Earlier, the round 7 fixtures were scheduled for May 9 and 10.

The change in dates have been agreed upon after discussions between the IWL Local Organising Committee (LOC) and representatives from the 12 clubs involved.

"As the entire eastern coast of the country is preparing for the cyclone, we have decided to take a safety-first approach to reschedule the matches that were to take place in Round 7 of the Hero IWL. While we want to move forward with the league at all times, the safety of the teams and of those working around them comes first in our view," said AIFF CEO of Leagues and Development in a statement.

Rescheduled Fixtures --

May 8:

Mata Rukmani FC vs ARA FC, Capital Ground, 3.30 PM IST.

PIFA Sports FC vs Sethu FC, 7th Battalion Ground, 3.30 PM IST.

Sports Odisha vs Odisha Police, Kalinga Stadium, 7.30 PM IST.

May 9:

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows, Capital Ground, 3.30 PM IST.

Sirvodem SC vs SSB Women FC, 7th Battalion Ground, 3.30 PM IST.

Hans Women FC vs Kickstart FC, Kalinga Stadium, 7.30 PM IST. (ANI)

