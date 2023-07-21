Wolverhampton [UK], July 21 (ANI): Football club Wolverhampton Wanderers has signed Irishman Matt Doherty on a three-year deal.

Matt Doherty has rejoined Wolverhampton Wanderers for a second spell, after previously making more than 300 appearances across a ten-year period at the club.

As per Wolverhampton Wanderers website, "The Irishman departed from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, following a decade in which he won two promotions in old gold, and has since represented Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League and La Liga side Atletico Madrid, but now returns to Wolverhampton on a three-year deal."

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “We’re really happy Matt’s back and he’s one the manager really wanted when he knew he was available. After Spurs and Atletico Madrid, he’s hungry to prove himself again and will add strength in depth to the full-back area, providing competition and making us better in those positions.

“He knows the club and what it means to play here – he’s been successful at Wolves before and knows what the fans want. For us, it’s another homegrown player, but one who can share his knowledge and the required standards across the group, so he will be able to slot back in with no problem.”

One of many success stories during the 2017/18 campaign, where he missed just one Championship match, Doherty was heavily involved in both boxes and made the transition to the Premier League look seamless.

Doherty’s second Premier League appearance came seven years after his first and started arguably his finest season to date, where he scored eight and provided ten assists as Wolves reached an FA Cup semi-final and qualified for European football.

After memorable winners at Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, the defender continued in the same vein the next year, where he turned out 50 times and was once again integral to a top-seven finish and journey to the last eight of the Europa League.

Directly involved in another 12 goals, Doherty featured in the vast majority of special nights under Nuno and took the starring role when he struck a late winner to cap a stunning comeback against Manchester City under the Molineux lights.

During a summer of transition at Molineux however, Doherty departed for a new opportunity as a member of Wolves’ 300 Club, joining Spurs, before he spent the second part of last season in the Spanish capital with Atletico, ahead of his Wolves return. (ANI)

