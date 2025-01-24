Canberra [Australia], January 23 (ANI): A fine half-century from Danni Wyatt-Hodge and a blistering cameo from skipper Heather Knight went in vain as England suffered a heartbreaking six-run loss in a rain-affected second T20I of the three-match series in the women's Ashes at Canberra on Thursday.

With this win, Australia are 2-0 ahead in the three-match T20I series and have already won the Women's Ashes.

England won the toss and elected to field first.

Openers Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll (5) had a 47-run partnership, with Mooney being the key aggressor. However, a run-out by Maia Bouchier and Amy Jones removed Voll for just five runs.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, Australia was 54/1.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone got the first wicket for a bowler, removing Mooney for 44 in 31 balls, with seven fours. Australia was 66/2 in 7.3 overs.

Spinner Charlie Dean gave England a massive upper hand by removing Ellyse Perry (2) and Phoebe Litchfield (17) in the 10th over.

A 39-run partnership between Annabel Sutherland (18) and skipper Tahlia McGrath (48* in 35 balls, with eight fours) helped Australia get past the 100-run mark.

An explosive partnership between Tahlia and Grace Harris (35* in 17 balls, with two fours and three sixes) powered Australia to 185/5 in their 20 overs. The partnership was of 71 runs in just 35 balls.

Dean (2/28) was the pick of the bowlers for England, with Ecclestone and Freya Kamp getting one wicket.

England's target got shortened to 175 runs in 19.1 overs due to rain. They got off to a fine start, with a 46-run partnership between Bouicher (13 in 14 balls, with two fours) and Danni putting the team in front.

A 52-run stand between Danni and Sophia Dunkley (32 in 22 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped England steer their innings more positively, but fell short of the team reaching 100 in the 13th over, with Megan Schutt getting Danni for 52 in 40 balls, with eight fours. Schutt also got a crucial wicket of Dunkley, leaving the team reeling at 99/3 in 12.5 overs.

A 65-run partnership between Nat Sciver Brunt (22 in 20 balls, with two fours) and Heather (43* in 19 balls, with six fours and a six) brought England back on track and on verge of a victory. However, Kim Garth took a crucial wicket of Sciver on the final ball of the 19th over, leaving England at 164/4 in 19 overs. England could not chase the target, falling short by six runs after being restricted to 168/4 in 19.1 overs.

Schutt was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with a spell of 2/32.

McGrath secured the 'Player of the Match' for her fine knock. (ANI)

