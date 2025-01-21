London, Jan 21 (PTI) Former England spinner turned broadcaster Alex Hartley has claimed that several senior players gave her cold shoulder and Sophie Ecclestone even refused a TV interview with her during the ongoing Women's Ashes because she criticised fitness standards of a few players after their early exit from T20 World Cup.

Having gone down in three ODIs and the opening T20, England have already lost the Ashes.

Following England's defeat in the opening T20 on January 20, Hartley said she was ignored by players.

"Sophie Ecclestone refused to do a TV interview with me today," she told the BBC's TMS podcast. "I've been hung out to dry by the England team: none of them will talk to me on the boundary edge.

"The reason I said that they were not as fit as Australia is because I want them to compete with Australia, I want them to be better than Australia, and I want them to win Ashes and World Cups. I'm giving my opinion, and I've been given the cold shoulder from the England team ever since."

Hartley however clarified that she remains on talking terms with some of the current players.

"Not all of them have given me the cold shoulder. I don't want to say that they've all been the same, because they haven't. Some of the players have been absolutely outstanding: I've spoken to them in the street, at the ground, wherever. But a few individuals - coaches, players - they literally haven't looked at me."

Hartley played 28 ODIs and four T20s for England.

