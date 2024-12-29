Bengaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) Indian women's football team coach Joakim Alexandersson said on Sunday selected a mix of senior and U20 players in the 23-member squad for the two international friendlies against Maldives here on December 30 and January 2.

The matches will be played at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

"We have some senior women's players joining us in the Bengaluru camp so we'll have a mix of U20 and senior players for this match. We're going to try and implement some things in tomorrow's game.

"It's nice to see and train the best in the country," said the Swede, who was named chief coach of India's women's U20 and U17 national teams earlier this month.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Hempriya Seram, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Nandini.

Defenders: Aruna Bag, Juhi Singh, Juli Kishan, Sangita Basfore, Sanju, Shivani Toppo, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Vikshit Bara.

Midfielders: Grace Dangmei, Kajol Dsouza, Neha, Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi, Nitu Linda, Rimpa Haldar.

Forwards: Lhingdeikim, Lynda Kom Serto, Pooja, Pyari Xaxa, Simran Gurung.

