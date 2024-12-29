Leicester City have dropped to the relegation zone after three defeats in a row and their tenth overall in the league so far. The Foxes face Manchester City next and they find themselves in dire need of win. Ruud van Nistelrooy has found life difficult at his new club but the Dutchman must find ways to overcome this slump. Pep Guardiola is battling a crisis too, a once in a lifetime phenomenon for the Spanish gaffer. His team have forgot how to win games and there is no confidence left in the squad. At the moment, qualifying for Europe next season looks difficult unless there is a massive turnaround. Barcelona FC Clear Financial Obstacles to Register Dani Olmo for La Liga 2024-25 Season.

Jamie Vardy is likely to undergo a late fitness test for the game while Leicester City will be without the services of Ricardo Pereira, Mads Hermansen, Wilfred Ndidi, and Abdul Fatawu. Jordan Ayew was booked against Liverpool and due to accumulation of cards, he misses out due to suspension. Patson Daka is likely to make a start for the side should Vardy miss out.

Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne are likely to be inducted into the starting eleven for Manchester City to freshen up. Erling Haaland will play as a striker with Phil Foden as the playmaker. Mateo Kovacic has not been in the best of forms this season but he continues to feature in place of Rodri. Savinho and Bernardo Silva will be used on the wings.

When is Leicester City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date , Time and Venue

Leicester City will welcome Manchester City in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, December 29. The Leicester City vs Manchester City EPL match will be played at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England and have a kickoff time at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Premier League 2024–25: Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Says Bukayo Saka Will Miss Several Months After Hamstring Injury.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India is Star Sports. Fans in India can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester City live telecast on the Star Sports Network Select SD/HD TV channels. For Leicester City vs Manchester City online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Leicester City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match ?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Leicester City will struggle in this game and expect Manchester City to finally claim a win here.

