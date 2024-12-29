Veteran Australia national cricket team batter Travis Head celebrated his 31st birthday on Sunday, December 29. The left-handed batter was born in December 1993 in Adelaide, South Australia. An aggressive, talented batter at a young age, Head dreamt of big things, but his international career took off when he returned to the Australia national side for the second time. In late 2021, Head was recalled for the Ashes series and scored a match-winning century against England in Brisbane. Since then, the stylish batter never looked back and has become a match-winner for his country in all three formats. ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of The Year 2024: Arshdeep Singh, Travis Head, Babar Azam Amongst Nominees.

Against the India national cricket team, Travis Head has become a 'Headache' for the Men in Blue in three formats. The Australian cricketer has played match-winning knocks one by one against the India national cricket team. His match-defining knock during the ICC World Test Championship, followed by the ICC ODI World Cup finals in 2023, shattered India's hope of winning the two ICC titles that year. Known for his aggressive style of play, Head has dominated the best Indian bowling attack across the globe. On Head's birthday, let's look at some of the finest knocks against Team India in international cricket.

5. 76 Runs, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: During the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match in Gros Islet, Head played a crucial knock of 76 runs but couldn't help his side to finish the crossing line. Talking about the match, Rohit Sharma slammed 92 runs that guided India to 205/5. While chasing 206, Head slammed a 43-ball 76, including nine fours and four sixes. However, he was undone by Bumrah's brilliance. Australia lost the match by 24 runs.

4. 137 Runs, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final: The most famous and memorable innings of Travis Head's international career came during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final against the India national cricket team. Chasing a 241-run target, Head demolished the Indian bowling attack. The left-handed batter slammed a match-winning 137 runs off 120 deliveries, consisting of 15 fours and four maximums, guiding Australia to win the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 title. Head was named Player of the Match for his impressive effort.

3. 140 Runs, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Known for his aggressive batting, Travis Head played a classy knock in the Adelaide Test during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. India made 180 runs in the first innings. In reply, Head played a counter-attacking, hammering 140 runs off 141 balls. His innings played a vital role in the hosts taking a commanding 157-run lead and ultimately securing a 10-wicket win. Head was named Player of the Match for his superb knock.

2. 152 Runs, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: During the Brisbane Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Travis Head slammed 152 runs with the help of 18 boundaries in the first innings. He came to the crease at 75/3 and stitched a vital double-century partnership that put Australia into a commanding position. However, the match was drawn after rain and bad light played a major role. Happy Birthday Travis Head! Fans Wish Australia Cricket Team Star as He Turns 31.

1. 163 Runs, ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 Final: Travis Head shattered India's hopes of lifting the ICC World Test Championship title during the grand finale at The Oval during the 2021-23 edition. Coming to the crease at 76/3 during the first innings, Head played one of the finest knocks in Test cricket. The southpaw slammed 163 runs, including 26 boundaries, propelling Australia to a massive first-innings score of 469 runs. Australia won the one-sided grand WTC 2021-2023 finale by 209 runs, and Head was adjudged Player of the Match for his game-changing innings.

Travis Head has changed the dynamics of cricket in all three formats. With his aggressive and positive approach, the Australian star batter has become a match-winning player for his nation. The left-handed batter has made an immense impact with the bat over the last few years, and it has been breathtaking to watch.

