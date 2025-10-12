Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): Australia Women's skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl first against India Women in the 13th clash of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which is being played at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatanam on Sunday.

With both teams having played three games apiece, Australia has won two and has a no-result to its name, while hosts India has two wins and a loss to its name. Australia and India are currently placed second and third, respectively, in the standings, just below England, who topped the tally with their third successive win of the tournament over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Also Read | Netherlands vs Finland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of NED vs FIN Football Match in IST.

After winning the toss, Alyssa Healy said, "We're going to bowl. Got dewy last evening while training. Hopefully can slide on the bat. Just one change. Molineux is back and Wareham misses out. Nice to have Soph back. At some point during World Cups, you just need to get what needs to be done and get the win. But when you come up against a really good opposition like India, you need to put everything together. My first time back in Vizag since 2011. Should be a great atmosphere. Got a bit of Aussie support. Girls are pumped for that."

At the time of the toss, India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, " Pitch looks better than what we had in the last game--same XI. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It's about how you bounce back. We were there in the game for 95 overs, lots of positives for us. They've always been important for us. Always been nice, cheering the team day and night. Biggest part in our lives that we're getting this support."

Also Read | Croatia vs Gibraltar FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of CRO vs GIB Football Match in IST.

Teams:

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)