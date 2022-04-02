Christchurch [New Zealand], April 2 (ANI): Sophie Ecclestone heaped praise on England captain Heather Knight's leadership in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and called on her team to 'do it for Heather' when they face Australia in the final at Christchurch on Sunday.

England have never won back-to-back World Cups but a win at Hagley Oval would see them achieve the feat at the fourth time of asking.

It has been an incredible journey and Ecclestone is determined to see the job through and complete a sensational turnaround.

"Yeah, obviously we didn't start great, the three losses wasn't great but yeah to come back the way we have I think Heather is very proud of this group and what we've achieved so hopefully we can go up there on Sunday and do it for Heather really," said Sophie Ecclestone in a press conference.

"When we lost three from three, there were a few tears in the changing room. The turning point was a few meetings just to say, we've got nothing to lose now, let's put everything we're doing at the training ground into a game and go out with no fear, which I think we have done," she added.

Alongside England's rollercoaster journey, the left-arm spinner went wicketless in their opening match of the tournament against Australia, conceding 77 runs. But in the weeks since, she has clambered her way to the top of the tournament wicket-taking charts, with 20 wickets in the bag.

"I didn't have a great day out against the Aussies. To come back the way I did, I'm really proud of myself. It's something I've been working hard for, I've been trying to get a five-for for a while now. It's a very proud moment for me and my family," she said. (ANI)

