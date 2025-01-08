New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Hoping to continue playing till the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, India's seasoned goalkeeper Savita Punia feels the introduction of Women's Hockey India League will provide financial stability, especially to junior players and attract more youngsters to the sport.

The inaugural edition of the league will be held from January 12-26.

Also Read | Pakistan Cricket Board Relocates ODI Tri-Series Venues to Lahore and Karachi Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

"Every player wants financial stability, can buy good equipments, make their family stress free, help their family when they need. We are in the national team for long and whenever we win medals the government gives us awards and rewards," Savita told PTI during an interview.

"But when a junior player gets such a good amount, she doesn't have to take that financial tension. She just needs to play and we as seniors only tell them this. But you can't deviate from your goal, the sport. First priority is preference whether it's hockey or any sport," she said.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For Carabao Cup 2024-25 Football Match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Parents can now at least relax that there is future in hockey, we can involve our wards in hockey," the former India captain added.

The veteran of nearly 300 internationals is 34 now but she has no plans to retire and wants to continue until the end of the LA Games in 2028, provided she remains fit and enjoys playing the game.

"Definitely (I want to play in 2028), but being a girl I always felt that there will be pressure from my parents, but I always feel proud that my parents always respected my decisions.

"After I got married, I must have done something good that I got so supportive in-laws and husband who always backed my dream. I am blessed in that sense," Savita said.

Savita, who has three Asian Games medals including one silver and two bronze under her belt besides a Commonwealth Games gold, was a member of the Indian team that finished a creditable fourth in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

"The focus is on 2026 World Cup and Asian Games and both the families told me if you want to play LA Olympics we are there for you. I don't have any hesitation about telling my age or anything, my goal is if I am fit and enjoy hockey, I will continue playing.

"I started to enjoy playing hockey from the last five-seven years," she said.

Savita will be representing Soorma Hockey Club in the upcoming women's HIL starting in Ranchi, in which she will lead the team alongside current national team skipper Salima Tete.

Savita said the first-ever HIL will be a game changer for women's hockey not only in India but across the world.

"It will be beneficial for all of us. We senior players have played with international stars and have that experience but for young players who are new into the system it is a big platform.

"If you simply talk about our team Soorma, there are good international players from Holland, Germany, Belgium, England. We get to learn from their training regime and intensity and discuss among ourselves.

"When we look at their attitude and energy on the ground, we realise that we also have to do like them. The mindset is changing and it is a very good platform for young players.

"They share their process of training with us and we do the same and it is beneficial for both. The league will inspire the youth to take up hockey after watching the intense matches. It's a big opportunity for junior players," she added.

By her own admission, Savita doesn't miss the national team captaincy as she feels she already has immense responsibility as a senior player.

"I always take responsibility being a senior goalkeeper or senior player.

"When I was made the captain, definitely there was pressure on me but I took it in my stride. I never felt extra pressure. I always respected the decision of the coaches. As a goalkeeper I had my own responsibilities," she said.

She was full of praise for new women's hockey team coach Harendra Singh, under whose guidance India defended the Asian Champions Trophy title in Rajgir, Bihar recently.

"A new coach needs time to deliver and understand the system. Every coach wants to teach the best and when Harendra sir came, there was not much difficulty because he coached us in 2017 as well," she said.

"In Pro League he took 24 players and tried everyone, he tried a few players in new positions. He told us not to take tension about results, 'I will look into it, you just play your hockey'."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)