Tottenham Hotspur will face Liverpool in the ongoing Carabao Cup 2024-25 semi-final two on January 9. The Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool EFL match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and commence at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Liverpool will want to qualify for their 15th EFL Cup Final and lift their 11th English Football League title.

Overall, Liverpool have won 91 matches against Tottenham Hotspur, which came out victorious 49 times out of the 184 encounters across all competitions. Heading into the clash, Liverpool hold a massive psychological advantage, beating Hotspur 6-3 just 17 days ago, and have been just once in the last eight years.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Lineups Predicted Playing XI for Carabao Cup 2024-25

The home side will have a lot to overcome, with several key players unavailable for selection, starting with Guglielmo, who is sidelined due to injury. Radu Draguisin, too, remains a doubtful starter along with Cristian Romero and Ben Davies. New-signing Antonin Kinsky and Rodrigo Bentancur will likely start in the XI for manager Ange Postecoglou's side.

In a complete opposite, Liverpool manager Anre Slot has a problem of plenty, with Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley available for section. Joe Gomez is out due to injury, while Dominik Szoboszlai is fit for action. Darwin Nunez could get the long rope here, who has not been at his scoring best. Caoimhin Kelleher will continue to don the gloves. Anthony Gordon Imitates Gunners’ Legend Thierry Henry’s Celebration After Scoring in Arsenal vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup 2024-25 Match at Emirates Stadium (Watch Video).

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Playing XI: Antonin Kinsky; Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Djed Spence, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Son Heung-min, Dominic Solanke.

Liverpool Predicted Playing XI: Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Eliott, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez.

