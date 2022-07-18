By Sahil Kohli

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): All Elite Wrestling (AEW) women's wrestling star Britt Baker said that women's wrestling has gained a lot of respect over the years and thus it is not surprising to see women headlining shows anymore.

Britt Baker is a women's professional wrestler signed to All-Elite Wrestling (AEW), one of the major wrestling promotions in United States and globally besides World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). She is a one-time Women's World Champion with the promotion and the winner of the Women's Owen Hart Cup, a competition named after legendary Canadian wrestler Owen Hart.

"There is a lot of respect for women's wrestling. There are really heavily focused women angles across promotions right now. It is special to be a part of this booming women's wrestling revolution. To be a part of the building block that is leading to this revolution is special. It is not insane or crazy to have a women's match as the main event at a show since they are just as compelling as men's match," said Baker in an exclusive interview with ANI on Friday.

On her journey with AEW, where she was the first-ever contracted women's wrestler, Baker said that the journey has been 'real' and 'raw'. "Fans have been along with us for a ride. They have seen the babyface (wrestling term for heroic character) and heel (wrestling term for villainous character) sides of me. I have grown with the organisation immensely as a person. AEW has grown massively too. There is a lot of effort that goes on behind producing what it shown to fans on TV," she added.

On why she chose AEW over promotions like WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and Impact Wrestling, Baker said that with her current organisation, she got the freedom to pursue her career as a dentist too while pursuing professional wrestling.

AEW is a major wrestling promotion which has been involved in partnerships with other big and smaller promotions like NJPW, Impact Wrestling, DDT Pro-Wrestling etc.

On these partnerships and their impact on competitiveness in pro-wrestling industry, Baker said, "competitions between various wrestling promotions is great. It helps everyone to be better. You rise to the occasion, there is pressure and pressure makes diamonds. But to be able to work our competition, we look towards the same goal of getting outreach and getting more eyes on the talent. It is wonderful (partnerships), we want professional wrestling to grow in the world of sports and entertainment. It is our own world which we want to expand, so why not unite all our fans together?."

Baker looks at these partnerships as both fan service and a move that is good for business. "Fans get to see the dream matchups between wrestlers that otherwise would not have happened. To bring AEW eyes on NJPW and vice-versa, it is growth," he added.

On her dream matches from both fan and wrestler's perspectives respectively, Baker said that she would love to have a match with any of the Four Horsewomen (WWE team consisting of Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Bayley and Becky Lynch) and Deonna Purrazzo of Impact Wrestling.

"I watched the matches of Four Horsewomen during my training days and I was a huge fan. I am still a fan, though we are competitors now. Also, I and Deonna have grown into really different individuals since the last time we locked horns while we were independent. We are the faces of our respective companies' women divisions. I would love to share the ring with her," she added.

Baker said that Kris Statlander is among her favourite opponents in AEW. "I can appreciate her growth. She is someone to look out for, she is going to be stiff competition for my spot. You have to see the grit and determination she wears on her face. I respect it, but at the same time she is my competitor," she added.

Asked about her goals this year, Baker said that she always has eyes on the women's title.

"I am the face of AEW, the leader of the pack. But if I do not have the gold around my waist, it is all talk. You got to have that physical proof. I also look forward to having more time and segments for women on Dynamite (AEW'S weekly show)," she added. All AEW can be caught live on Eurosport. (ANI)

