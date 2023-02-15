Cape Town [South Africa], February 15 (ANI): West Indies captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the ongoing ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023 here at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday.

India registered a thrilling seven-wicket victory against Pakistan in a humdinger of a match to start their Women's T20 World Cup with a win on Sunday at Newlands.

India and West Indies are locking horns in their Group 2 clash of the tournament in Cape Town. India is in second place in the points tally with one win in one match and two points, below England, which has two wins in two and a total of four points.

"We are gonna have a bat. Last game didn't go too badly. We have one change. We had the tri-series. India are a strong side. We would look to get better of them by playing our brand of cricket," West Indies captain Hayley Matthews said at the time of toss.

"We wanted to bat today. Last game we chased. Today, the wicket is looking a little better compared to the last game. We wanted to bat first. Smriti and Devika are back. We know them. We played a couple of games before the tournament. Big day for all of us (when asked about the auction)," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said at the time of toss.

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack and Shakera Selman.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Renuka Thakur Singh. (ANI)

