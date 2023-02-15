In the 9th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, India women will face West Indies Women. The game will take place at the Newlands Cricket Stadium, Cape Town. India are coming into this match with a brilliant victory over arch-rivals Pakistan. They managed to chase a decent target of 150 within 19 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues scored a brilliant half century for the Indian team. Meanwhile, Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma also played two important knocks. In the bowling department, it was Radha Yadav who was the most successful bowler for India. India Women vs West Indies Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs WI-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

Unlike India, West Indies suffered a seven-wicket defeat against tournament favourites England. While batting first, West Indies put up a decent total of 135-7 on the board. Hailey Matthews and Shemaine Campbell were impressive with the bat. However, their bowling department clearly struggled against the English team. England managed to chase down the target within just 15 overs.

India's batting will once again depend on their top order. Harmnapreet kaur had a below-par outing in the Pakistan match. The India captain will be hoping to get some runs. Importantly for the Indian team, star batter Smriti Mandhana might make her comeback in this match. The bowling department was not at their best in the previous game and India will try to improve against West Indies. India recently defeated West Indies twice in a Tri-Series and will be aiming to replicate the same result once again. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey.

West Indies Women Squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Schemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Rashada Williams (wk), Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Samilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph.