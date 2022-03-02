Christchurch [New Zealand], March 2 (ANI): Rain interrupted the final day of warm-up matches for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 but the sun shone on England as they earned a six-wicket win over South Africa.

Down the path at Lincoln Green, Bangladesh fell seven runs short in their chase of Pakistan's 199, as today's two winners joined India as the only teams to win both their warm-up games.

Sophie Ecclestone took three for 23 as England restricted South Africa to 138 in a shortened 35-over game which they then chased down with six wickets to spare. The left-arm spinner was then the bowler who defended 10 in a practice super over to give England a double victory over the Proteas.

The rain stopped any chance of play before 1:50 pm, but once they got underway, England made quick work of South Africa's top order as Katherine Brunt bowled Laura Wolvaardt in a maiden over.

Anya Shrubsole then got Lara Goodall caught behind before producing her own wicket maiden as Sune Luus went for a duck unable to add to the 86 she made against India as South Africa slipped to three for 19.

Mignon du Preez would fall not long after before Tazmin Brits gave Ecclestone her first wicket and South Africa were five down having made only 47.

Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp combined for a 65-run partnership as Kapp went on to make 52 from 60 balls, the last of South Africa's nine dismissals to set England a modest chase of 139.

In reply, Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield-Hill added 26 for the first wicket before captain Heather Knight came in to make five from 16 deliveries.

Beaumont eased her way to 35 from 45 prior to being dismissed with a misjudged attempt at a drive down the ground.

Nat Sciver reached 33 not out before making way to give Danni Wyatt time in the middle, Wyatt was there to hit the winning runs alongside Sophia Dunkley as England chased the 138 down with 8.4 overs to spare.

On the other hand, Bangladesh and Pakistan managed 3.1 overs before going off for a lengthy rain delay but restarted for a 42-over game.

Pakistan started brightly after the restart as Nahida Khan took two boundaries off the bowling of Suraiya Azmin. Fariha Trisna then took the top three's wickets as Pakistan slipped to three for 38 before Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan stabilised Pakistan.

Khan reached 44 runs before being stumped with Maroof falling four balls later, the first of Ritu Moni's three wickets on her way to three for 35. Pakistan reached 199 for seven, with Aliya Riaz again not out, this time on 45 backing up her 62 not out against New Zealand.

Bangladesh made a fast start in chasing down their target as Shamima Sultana scored 12 from Fatima Sana's first over. Sana would have the last laugh as she bowled Shamima for 18 en route to four to 47, but Bangladesh lost wickets in regular intervals as they pushed Pakistan all the way.

Fargana Hoque was another of Sana's victims as she was caught and bowled for 71 from 95 balls as she gave Bangladesh a fighting chance.

In the end, the Tigresses fell eight runs short of their DLS target as Lata Mondol was run out by Sidra Nawaz with Bangladesh on 194 with four balls remaining. (ANI)

