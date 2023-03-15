New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Light middleweight boxer Shruti Yadav replaced Sanamcha Chanu in the Indian team for the women's World Championships after the latter suffered a concussion during training.

The 2021 youth world champion, who competes in 70kg category, suffered a concussion during a sparring session last week, where Indian boxers were training with the pugilists from several countries like France, Sri Lanka and Morocco.

Boxing Federation of India said the decision to pull Chanu out of the tournament “was taken after a preliminary medical examination by the team doctor, keeping in mind the long-term health and future prospects of the athlete.”

Shruti Yadav, who is coming off a bronze-winning feat at the Strandja Memorial tournament, will compete in 70kg category.

