By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Training in the town of Milton Keynes in England, champion shuttler PV Sindhu is leaving no stone unturned to put on a medal-winning show at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Sindhu believes that planning for the mega event is just as important as it is to put in the hard yards in training. And that is why she is looking to peak at the right time.

"My training is going really well and I am eagerly waiting for upcoming tournaments. I have got enough time to train and hopefully, I will do my best in the Thailand tournament. I am planning well for the Olympics and definitely, everybody wants to give their hundred per cent to get that medal.

"I want to see myself getting the medal in Tokyo and I am working hard for it. I know it's not going to be easy but before that, I have a couple of tournaments, starting from January. So, it is step by step; one at a time. For the Olympics, it's definitely going to be tough but I will make sure to give my best," Sindhu told ANI.

The Olympic silver medallist also reflected on her time during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

"Initially, everything was shut and we were not able to practice but then after everything opened, everything is fine. We still have to be very careful and make sure that we keep following all the protocols. My lockdown period was fine because that was something new for us because we have never taken so much break and stayed at home, not going anywhere but I still managed to keep myself fit, and right now everything is fine. We started training as well and I am really looking forward to and excited for upcoming tournaments," she said.

While Sindhu is looking forward to getting back to the action on the court, she said the presence of fans in the stands will surely be missed. "It (pandemic) had a lot of impact on sports because we couldn't play tournaments, we couldn't travel and also, we couldn't train at some point of time.

"Also, once we start the tournaments, there would be no spectators. I think people are eagerly waiting to see us get back on court. They can't see us live which is a bad thing because we also want spectators and fans to be there to support us which is an encouragement and support," Sindhu said. (ANI)

