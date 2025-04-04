New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) National champion Hitesh displayed fine tactical acumen to get the better of France's Makan Traore 5-0 in the 70kg bout to become the first Indian to reach the final in the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 on Thursday.

The Indian initially adopted a cautious approach against Olympian Traore but was always on the lookout for an opportunity to counter attack.

The strategy allowed Hitesh to control the pace of the bout and, though he received a penalty in the third and final round, the final result was never in doubt in the event taking place in Foz Do Iguacu, Brazil.

He will face Odel Kamara of England in the title clash.

Among the other Indians in the fray, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam took the fight to former Asian Under-22 champion Asilbek Jalilov of Uzbekistan but ended up losing 2-3 (split verdict) in the 50kg semifinal.

Vishal went down 0-5 against Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in the 90kg semifinal, while Sachin lost to Poland's Pawel Brach in 60kg bout.

