Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka here on Thursday.

India Innings:

Also Read | Netherlands Cricketer Colin Ackermann Admits Being Unaware of ICC Champions Trophy Qualification Criteria, Says ‘Didn’t Know About It.

Rohit Sharma b Madushanka 4

Shubman Gill c Mendis b Madushanka 92

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of JFC vs MBSG Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

Virat Kohli c Nissanka b Madushanka 88

Shreyas Iyer c Theekshana b Madushanka 82

KL Rahul c Hemantha b Chameera 21

Suryakumar Yadav c Mendis b Madushanka 12

Ravindra Jadeja run out 35

Mohammed Shami run out 2

Jasprit Bumrah not out 1

Extras (B-5, LB-6, NB-1, W-8) 20

Total (For Eight Wickets In 50 Overs) 357

Fall of Wickets: 1-4, 2-193, 3-196, 4-256, 5-276, 6-333, 7-355, 8-357.

Bowling: Dilshan Madushanka 10-0-80-5, Dushmantha Chameera 10-2-71-1, Kasun Rajitha 9-0-65-0, Angelo Matthews 3-0-11-0, Maheesh Theekshana 10-0-67-0, Dushan Hemantha 8-0-52-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)