Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

India Innings:

Rohit Sharma

c Williamson b Southee

47

Shubman Gill

not out

80

Virat Kohli

c Conway b Southee

117

Shreyas Iyer

c Daryl Mitchell b Boult

105

KL Rahul

not out

39

Suryakumar Yadav c Glenn Phillips b Southee

1

Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-6)

8

Total: (4 wkts, 50 Overs)

397

Fall of Wickets: 71-1, 327-2, 381-3, 382-4.

Bowler: Trent Boult 10-0-86-1, Tim Southee 10-0-100-3, Mitchell Santner 10-1-51-0, Lockie Ferguson 8-0-65-0, Rachin Ravindra 7-0-60-0, Glenn Phillips 5-0-33-0. (MORE) PTI

