Pune, Oct 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan here on Monday.

Sri Lanka Innings:

Pathum Nissanka

c Gurbaz b Azmatullah

46

Dimuth Karunaratne

lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi

15

Kusal Mendis

c (sub)

Najibullah b Mujeeb

39

Sadeera Samarawickrama

lbw b Mujeeb

36 Charith Asalanka c Rashid Khan b Fazalhaq Farooqi

22

Dhananjaya de Silva

b Rashid Khan

14

Angelo Mathews

c Nabi b Fazalhaq Farooqi

23

Dushmantha Chameera

run out (Ibrahim Zadran)

1

Maheesh Theekshana

b Fazalhaq Farooqi

29

Kasun Rajitha

run out (Gurbaz)

5

Dilshan Madushanka

not out

0

Extras: (LB-2, W-9)

11

Total: (10 wkts, 49.3 Overs)

241

Fall of Wickets: 22-1, 84-2, 134-3, 139-4, 167-5,180-6, 185-7, 230-8, 239-9, 241-10.

Bowler: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10-0-38-2, Fazalhaq Farooqi 10-1-34-4, Naveen-ul-Haq 6.3-0-47-0, Azmatullah Omarzai 7-0-37-1, Rashid Khan 10-0-50-1, Mohammad Nabi 6-0-33-0. (MORE) PTI

