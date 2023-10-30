Pune, Oct 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan here on Monday.
Sri Lanka Innings:
Pathum Nissanka
c Gurbaz b Azmatullah
46
Dimuth Karunaratne
lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi
15
Kusal Mendis
c (sub)
Najibullah b Mujeeb
39
Sadeera Samarawickrama
lbw b Mujeeb
36 Charith Asalanka c Rashid Khan b Fazalhaq Farooqi
22
Dhananjaya de Silva
b Rashid Khan
14
Angelo Mathews
c Nabi b Fazalhaq Farooqi
23
Dushmantha Chameera
run out (Ibrahim Zadran)
1
Maheesh Theekshana
b Fazalhaq Farooqi
29
Kasun Rajitha
run out (Gurbaz)
5
Dilshan Madushanka
not out
0
Extras: (LB-2, W-9)
11
Total: (10 wkts, 49.3 Overs)
241
Fall of Wickets: 22-1, 84-2, 134-3, 139-4, 167-5,180-6, 185-7, 230-8, 239-9, 241-10.
Bowler: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10-0-38-2, Fazalhaq Farooqi 10-1-34-4, Naveen-ul-Haq 6.3-0-47-0, Azmatullah Omarzai 7-0-37-1, Rashid Khan 10-0-50-1, Mohammad Nabi 6-0-33-0. (MORE) PTI
