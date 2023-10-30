The Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony is finally here and all the eyes of football fans will be now on the prestigious award which will be received by one the stars of the footballing world. A 30-member list of nominees has already been released with footballers from the FIFA World Cup 2023 winning Argentina team and treble winning Manchester City team comprising the majority of the list. Fans consider it as a two way-race between Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland. Messi missed out on even a third position finish last time but this time, with a FIFA World Cup victory, he is a front-runner for the award. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has performed like a goal-machine in club football, clinching the treble with Manchester City. Although the likes of Harry Kane, Kevin de Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe might also join the competition, these two are the most likely to stay ahead till the final announcement. Former Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema won the Ballon d’Or last season. Liverpool Star Winger Luis Diaz's Mother Cilenis Marulanda Rescued by Police; Father Luis Manuel Diaz Still Missing.

The Ballon d'Or is an annual football award presented by French news magazine France Football since 1956. The Ballon d’Or is often regarded as football’s most prestigious and valuable individual award. The Ballon d'Or award honours the male player deemed to have performed the best over the previous year, based on voting by football journalists, coaches and captains of national teams. The award became a global prize in 2007 with all professional footballers from around the world being eligible. In 2022, France Football modified the rules for the Ballon d'Or. They changed the timing so that awards were given not for achievements during a calendar year, but for a football season. Ballon d’Or Féminin, Yashin Trophy and Kopa Trophy will also be awarded in the same ceremony. Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas won the Ballon d’Or Féminin last edition.

When is Ballon d’Or 2023 Ceremony? Know Date Time and Venue

The 67th annual Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 31, Tuesday. It is expected to begin at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Ballon d'Or 2023 Ceremony?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Ballon d'Or 2023 Ceremony. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the 67th annual Ballon d’Or on the Sony Sports Network channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Ballon d'Or 2023 Ceremony?

Good news for the fans as the live streaming of the 67th annual Ballon d’Or will be available for the fans. The live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony will be available on Sony Sports Network's official streaming app SonyLIV with a subscription and also the L’Equipe’s official YouTube channel globally.

