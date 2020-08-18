Manchester, Aug 18 (AP) World Cup-winning United States midfielder Rose Lavelle signed for Manchester City on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Lavelle played the last two years with the Washington Spirit, though her future National Women's Soccer League rights were traded over the weekend to the OL Reign ahead of her move to England.

Lavelle had a standout World Cup last year in France. She earned the Bronze Ball as the tournament's third-best player and scored the Americans' second goal in the 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the final.

She joins a Man City team which finished second last season in the Women's Super League.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity of playing in England and competing in the Champions League," Lavelle said in a statement published by her new club.

Lavelle could make her Man City debut at Wembley Stadium. City plays league winner Chelsea on Aug. 29 in the Women's Community Shield. (AP)

