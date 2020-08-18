During the lockdown forced by coronavirus pandemic, MS Dhoni enjoyed his time out with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva at their farmhouse in Ranchi. Ziva was seen riding the bike with her father inside the lavish farmhouse. Dhoni recently arrived in Chennai for Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) preparatory camp. And now, his daughter is missing not just him but the bike rides as well. Dhoni and other Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players are taking part in a camp before flying to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). MS Dhoni 2011 World Cup Winning Six: MCA Proposes Naming a Seat at Wankhede Stadium After Former India Captain.

Ziva took to her verified Instagram account and wrote "Miss you and the bike rides," in the caption as she shared a picture of her with Dhoni. Ziva has an Instagram account and has 1.7 million followers.

Here's Ziva's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram Miss you and the bike rides . A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Aug 18, 2020 at 12:55am PDT

Dhoni on August 15 announced that he has retired from international cricket. The former Indian wicket-keeper batsman took to Instagram and wrote, "thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," and shared a four-minute-long video which showcased his journey in the international cricket.

