With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being around the corner, many cricket stars are sweating out in nets and Delhi Capitals star Rishabh Pant also belongs to that category. The southpaw has been practising regularly amid the COVID-19 crisis and one can expect him to fire in IPL 2020. In a recent video shared by Delhi Capitals’ official Instagram account, Pant can be seen practising his vintage square cut which is certainly not a great sign for the opposing teams. Pant has been a cornerstone of the Delhi-based team in the past few years and is looking determined to guide DC to their maiden IPL title. Rishabh Pant Turns Ticket Collector, Delhi Capitals Share Hilarious Video.

“LIVE from Delhi @rishabpant with some fresh hits ahead of #IPL2020,” wrote DC while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. The comment section of the post was filled in a jiffy as fans expressed their desire to see Pant smashing bowlers out of the park. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the 22-year-old is gearing up for the marquee tournament. DC Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Delhi Capitals Team Led by Shreyas Iyer.

Watch Video:

The wicket-keeper batsman’s performance has been nothing short of staggering. However, with IPL 2020 set to take place in UAE, Pant and other DC players will tackle a different challenge. The pitches in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai are known to favour the spinners and the boundaries are also on the larger side. Nevertheless, DC have the services of several prominent stars who are the proven stars of the shortest format.

Along with Pant, DC’s batting line-up will be strengthened by skipper Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Shimron Hetmyer. On the other hand, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin will the mantle in the bowling department.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 10:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).