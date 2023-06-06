Iga Swiatek (in white) and Lesia Tsurenko (in orange) shaking hands after the match (Twitter: Photo/RolandGarros)

Paris [France], June 6 (ANI): In the women's singles category, Polish tennis player, Iga Swiatek progresses into the quarter-finals of the French Open on Tuesday after her Ukrainian opponent Lesia Tsurenko withdrew from the match because of illness. Iga Swiatek will face American Coco Gauff in the quarter-final.

The match was played on Court Suzanne-Lenglen for the first time this year.

The Ukrainian tennis player, Lesia Tsurenko managed to play the first set, but couldn't carry on because of her bad health condition.

In the first set, 22-year-old, Iga Swiatek was leading 5-1 and so just a game away to win the set before her opponent withdrew from the match.

Therefore, Iga Swiatek was awarded a walkover.

With this win, Iga Swiatek increased her winning streak to 11 in the French Open.

As per the official website of Roland Garros, "The Ukrainian later told reporters that she started to feel symptoms of her illness before her third-round win over Bianca Andreescu on Saturday. Unable to shake free of her illness, she felt considerably worse on Monday."

34-year-old, Lesia Tsurenko said, "It was tough for me, I could not practice yesterday, and today it was tough for me to warm up; I had to stop because it was not the way I wanted to be on court and to play tennis for sure", according to the official website of Roland Garros.

After the match, Iga Swiatek said, "I felt pretty confident,so overall, I'm happy with the performance, but of course, it's not nice to finish a match like that. So I hope Lesia is going to be okay and she'll recover quickly." (ANI)

