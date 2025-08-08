Turin [Italy], August 8 (ANI): World number one Jannik Sinner qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals and will join his arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz at the season final in Turin.

The Italian star will return to his country to defend his year-end championships title. Sinner clinched the title last year without dropping a set against Taylor Fritz. The Nitto ATP Finals will take place from November 9 to 16.

The 23-year-old will compete for the title for the third time in a row and fourth overall. He boasts a 10-2 record in the tournament. In the last two editions of the tournament, he has floundered against Novak Djokovic in the 2023 final.

Sinner made his debut in the Nitto ATP Finals in 2021 as an alternate. He replaced fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini, pushed Daniil Medvedev to a final-set tie-break and ousted Hubert Hurkacz.

Sinner has savoured success in what turned out to be a standout year for him. He lifted two major titles for the second straight season. He defended his crown at the Australian Open and experienced euphoria after lifting his maiden Wimbledon title. He made it all the way to the French Open final but fell short against Alcaraz.

Sinner avenged his heartbreaking French Open final loss as he outclassed his rival and Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz to secure his maiden Wimbledon title. The 23-year-old lifted his fourth major title, after two Australian Open and a US Open triumph, defeating Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a clash oozing with class and intensity in every shot. This was Sinner's first-ever Wimbledon final.

Flipping the script, Sinner also managed to put an end to Alcaraz's career-best 24-match win streak and became the first Italian to capture what many consider the most prestigious Grand Slam title. Sinner's picture-perfect finals record of 5-0 has been broken, and one loss has been added to it. (ANI)

