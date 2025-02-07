Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Vernost Jaguars secured a commanding 25-17 victory over Game Changers Lions in the fourth match of the World Padel League at the Nesco Center in Mumbai.

On Thursday, in the women's doubles, Vernost Jaguars' Tamara Icardo and Maria Virginia Riera broke early for a 2-0 lead, but Game Changers Lions' Marta Talavan and Veronica Virseda fought back to level at 2-2.

Also Read | South African Team Arrives in Lahore Ahead of ODI Tri-series Against Pakistan, New Zealand.

Game Changers Lions later broke to go 6-5 up but couldn't serve out the set, as Vernost Jaguars forced a tiebreak. However, Game Changers Lions dominated the tiebreak to clinch a hard-fought 7-6 win.

The mixed doubles remained evenly poised at 4-4 until Vernost Jaguars' Alejandra Salazar and David Sanchez held serve to go 5-4 up. They then broke Game Changers Lions' Carla Mesa and Daniel Santigosa in the final game to seal a 6-4 win, giving their team a narrow 12-11 lead in the contest.

Also Read | Sunrisers Eastern Cape Advance to Third SA20 Final Behind Tony de Zorzi and Jordan Hermann’s Performances, Beat Paarl Royals by 8 Wickets.

Vernost Jaguars' Alejandro Arroyo and Aris Patiniotis faced off against Game Changers Lions' Gonzalo Rubio and Pablo Lijo in a fiercely contested men's doubles set that went down to the wire. The Jaguars edged out their opponents in a tense tiebreak, sealing the set 7-6 and extending their overall lead to 19-17.

In the final set, Vernost Jaguars' Lucas Campagnolo and Maximiliano Sanchez delivered a commanding performance against Game Changers Lions' Jon Sanz and Jairo Bautista. They dominated from start to finish, not conceding a single game, and secured a resounding 6-0 victory in the second men's set of the match. Their stellar display sealed the match for Vernost Jaguars, securing a 25-17 overall win.

This marked Vernost Jaguars' second consecutive victory in the competition, taking them to the top of the points table with 48 points and a 55.1 per cent game-win percentage across two matches. SG Pipers Cheetahs are in second place with 44 points (54.3 per cent), while Game Changers Lions sit third with 38 points (45.7 per cent). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)