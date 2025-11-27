Mumbai, November 28: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season is set to take place from January 9 to February 5, with the tournament split between two host cities, Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. The schedule for the fourth edition was announced by league chairman Jayesh George during the WPL auction in Delhi on Thursday, as per ESPNcricinfo. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the venue where India recently lifted the Women's ODI World Cup trophy, will host the opening match and the first phase of the league. Deepti Sharma Gets Highest Bid in WPL 2026 Auction; Shikha Pandey, Amelia Kerr Also in Top Bracket.

The action will then shift to the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, which will also stage the final on February 5. This marks the first time the WPL will run in the January-February window, after three seasons traditionally held in February-March ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Notably, the 2026 edition will avoid clashes with major international fixtures for the first time.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to continue their dominance, having won two of the three editions so far. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched the title in 2024, while Delhi Capitals (DC) have finished runners-up in all three seasons to date. Just ten days after the WPL ends, the Indian women's team will embark on a full tour of Australia, comprising three T20Is, three ODIs and a Test match from February 15 to March 9.

Earlier this year, the WPL expanded beyond two venues for the first time, with matches spread across Lucknow, Vadodara, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the closest the league has come to a home-and-away format.

Teams such as UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants and RCB hosted games at their respective home grounds. However, with the shift back to a two-city model for 2026, similar to the 2024 season, DC co-owner Parth Jindal expressed hope that the league will eventually secure a longer window that allows a full home-and-away structure. WPL 2026 Auction: Kiran Navgire Reclaimed by UP Warriorz via RTM as Delhi Capitals Snap Up Sree Charani and Sneh Rana; Radha Yadav Joins RCB in High-Intensity Bidding Day.

"Yes, we would love to see the WPL home and away as well. I think this caravan format is okay, but it's not ideal and I'm sure that the BCCI is working on it. I think the amount of time that they get is very short and that's why in order to fit the WPL within this window, this is the best and most ideal format, but I hope we get a bigger, longer window for the WPL as well going forward. And I think it is imminent that either one or two new teams will come in at some point," Jindal said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"And that's why I think the cycle is such a short cycle with only two WPLs over 14 months. So I'm pretty sure that the BCCI is planning on adding a team, and maybe with that addition, we move home and away. That would be ideal for the fans, for the game, and for the growth of the WPL," he noted.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)